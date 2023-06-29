Man Demands Royalties From Girlfriends OnlyFans Earnings

A boyfriend believes his girlfriend should pay him "royalties" from her OnlyFans, demanding she shares part of her $15,000 monthly earnings.

Despite the fact he does not post himself, the bricklayer who called up the Kyle and Jackie O radio program is demanding to be "financially rewarded".

"I allowed her to start [OnlyFans] because times were a bit tough, and finances were hard to come by. Now that she's raking in all this money, I feel like I'm just being pushed to the side," the man, called Dmitri, told the radio hosts.

"She's making big dollars. At the moment, she's keeping it all to herself – it's pretty frustrating. I just don't think it's fair.

"She sits at home and sends her photos. I allow her to do it, and we had a talk about it.

"She's happy to buy herself fancy shoes and bags, but I'm still paying for dinners. If I'm going to allow this to keep happening, I think I should be financially rewarded as well."

Outraged at the man's demands, presenter Jackie O returned serve to Dmitri.

"You can't be entitled to someone else's money because you're 'allowing' them to do something with their body," she explained.

"That's her body. You don't have a right to say, 'I allow you to do that.'"

But Dmitri was having none of it.

"I trust the relationship. It's just getting to a point now where I feel like it's gone too far," he said.

It's safe to say there were some strong reactions from fans of the show, many calling in to tell Dmitri how wrong he's being.

"My issue is with the language you're using. If he had said he was supporting his partner in doing this, different matter, then they can support each other financially. You don't have the right to 'allow' her to do that or tell her what she should give you," one woman said.

"I feel like you're focusing on the money and the allowance of her."

"he's going to end up so single", another said online.