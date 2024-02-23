The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Man Corrects Professional Female Golf Players Technique

Man Corrects Professional Female Golf Players Technique

A clip of professional golfer and coach Georgia Ball practising at a driving range went viral after a man interrupted her to provide unsolicited advice.

Georgia was left stunned when the stranger tried to correct her form, telling her she was swinging too slowly. 

'What you are doing there, you shouldn't be doing that,' he said. 

The stranger explained that he had played golf for decades.

Georgia ignored the stranger's advice and swung her next drive perfectly, only for the man to claim the victory for himself. 

'See how much better that was?' he said.

Georgia told the man she was going through a swing change, but the man continued to dismiss and interrupt the golfer. 

Madame Webb Widely Panned As Release Nears
NEXT STORY

Madame Webb Widely Panned As Release Nears

Advertisement

Related Articles

Madame Webb Widely Panned As Release Nears

Madame Webb Widely Panned As Release Nears

Madame Webb is hitting cinemas this weekend, and it’s fair to say the movie has been widely panned by critics and the public, with many saying it could be the worst superhero movie yet.
Tooth Fairy Struggling Amid Cost-Of-Living Crisis, Leaving Less Cash Behind For Kids

Tooth Fairy Struggling Amid Cost-Of-Living Crisis, Leaving Less Cash Behind For Kids

It turns out even the Tooth Fairy isn’t immune from the price pain affecting the rest of us, with new research finding tooth-based bounties just aren’t what they used to be.
iPhone Users Urged To Stop Closing Background Apps

iPhone Users Urged To Stop Closing Background Apps

Apple and Android users have been reminded not to close background apps to save battery.
Waitress Fired For Sharing Generous $10,000 Tip With Coworkers

Waitress Fired For Sharing Generous $10,000 Tip With Coworkers

A Michigan waitress has been fired after receiving an eye-watering $10,000 tip on a $32.43 bill and choosing to share it with her eight coworkers.
Maths Question Intended For Year Two Students Has Left Adults Stumped

Maths Question Intended For Year Two Students Has Left Adults Stumped

When a mum asked for help with her kid's homework question on the r/askmath subreddit, hundreds of adults found themselves stumped by a seemingly straightforward math problem designed for year 2 students.