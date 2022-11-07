Man Completes Challenge Of Eating Only Rotisserie Chickens For 40 Days Straight

Alexander Tominksy embarked on his bizarre food journey just over six weeks ago, where he set out to eat a whole rotisserie chicken every day for 40 days straight.

Speaking to PA Media, Tominsky started the challenge because "it seemed like the right thing to do", documenting his progress along the way, which has garnered thousands of likes and followers on Twitter.

39 chooks later, Tominsky decided to celebrate his final chicken properly by inviting Philadelphians to watch him consume the 40th and final bird.

Posting a cryptic flyer around the city, Tomsinky invited everyone to the special event.

"November 6th will be the 40th consecutive day that I have eaten an entire rotisserie chicken. 12 o'clock noon," the notice read.

Hundreds turned out to the event to watch the one dubbed as 'Chicken man' demolish the 40th and final rotisserie chicken.

It's safe to say everyone was excited.

Speaking of the challenge, Tominsky said the challenge had been "pretty easy" when he first started but has since taken "really taken a toll" on his body.

"I have had so much sodium and have felt really dizzy at times, and my stomach is just bloated," he said.

But, Tominsky was never going to give up, knowing how special his challenge was.

"I knew that this was going to be very powerful, I knew it was something very special," Tominsky added.

"And it is uniting all people, no matter what background they come from, their political point of view, race, sexual orientation – it's just a great thing."