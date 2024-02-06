The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Man Climbs 60-Storey Building In Melbourne’s CBD

Man Climbs 60-Storey Building In Melbourne’s CBD

A 29-year-old man has scaled a 60-storey building in Melbourne’s CBD on Tuesday morning.

The man from Newry in the Gippsland region, brought Melbourne to a standstill when he began climbing untethered.

When he was near the top at about 8.20am, police were there to escort him to the ground safely.

“He is currently assisting police with their enquiries,” a police statement said.

“Police spoke to a second man who was filming the incident on a drone, it is expected he will be interviewed at a later date. No one was injured in the incident.”

According to a witness, the climber had a chalk bag, which is usually used by free-climbers to improve grip.

“One hundred per cent, [it’s] not a window-washer,” Trent told radio station 3AW.

“We’ve watched people in the street looking up, so we’ve come to have a look ourselves, and then we’ve looked up and there’s a guy.

“It’s a bloody big building, boys. I’d be lucky to climb a fence.”

Image: 10 News First

Police Break Into Home After Mistaking Doll For Real Baby
NEXT STORY

Police Break Into Home After Mistaking Doll For Real Baby

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Police Break Into Home After Mistaking Doll For Real Baby

    Police Break Into Home After Mistaking Doll For Real Baby

    A mum-of-three from the UK was left shocked after police broke into her home to save what they thought was an abandoned baby, but was in fact an extremely realistic ‘reborn’ doll.
    Bride Slammed Over Plans To Order Fried Chicken For Guests She Can’t Afford Catering For

    Bride Slammed Over Plans To Order Fried Chicken For Guests She Can’t Afford Catering For

    A bride has faced backlash for her plans to order takeout chicken for guests she can’t afford to feed after saying she only intends to order catering for 150 of her 200 guests.
    Gen Zers Reckon Wallets Are For Old People

    Gen Zers Reckon Wallets Are For Old People

    Wallets might soon become a thing of the past, thanks to the rise of Apple Pay and Google Wallet, but also because Gen Zers reckon wallets make you look old.
    New Smirnoff Ice Lavender Lemonade Hits Shelves Just In Time For Taylor Swift’s Australian Tour

    New Smirnoff Ice Lavender Lemonade Hits Shelves Just In Time For Taylor Swift’s Australian Tour

    A new limited edition Lavender Lemonade flavour of Smirnoff Ice is set to release just in time for Taylor Swift’s Australian tour.
    Woman Issued $10,000 Fee For Running Free Mental Health Yoga Sessions On Melbourne Beach

    Woman Issued $10,000 Fee For Running Free Mental Health Yoga Sessions On Melbourne Beach

    The City of Port Phillip Council has been slammed after issuing a $10,000 fee to a woman who runs free mental health yoga sessions on St Kilda Beach in Melbourne.