Man Climbs 60-Storey Building In Melbourne’s CBD

The man from Newry in the Gippsland region, brought Melbourne to a standstill when he began climbing untethered.

When he was near the top at about 8.20am, police were there to escort him to the ground safely.

“He is currently assisting police with their enquiries,” a police statement said.

“Police spoke to a second man who was filming the incident on a drone, it is expected he will be interviewed at a later date. No one was injured in the incident.”

According to a witness, the climber had a chalk bag, which is usually used by free-climbers to improve grip.

“One hundred per cent, [it’s] not a window-washer,” Trent told radio station 3AW.

“We’ve watched people in the street looking up, so we’ve come to have a look ourselves, and then we’ve looked up and there’s a guy.

“It’s a bloody big building, boys. I’d be lucky to climb a fence.”

