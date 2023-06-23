Man Claims To Be Only Guest On Cruise Ship

American Blake Rosier has gone viral on social media after posting a video to TikTok claiming he was alone on a cruise ship.

"I was the only guest on a cruise ship," Rosier captioned the video.

Footage shows Blake in a hot tub, where he pans to the rest of the ship, which is seemingly empty apart from the crew.

"As some of you know, I am on this cruise ship completely alone," he claimed in the video.

"I am the only guest on this ship besides the crew, of course, that's been tending to me hand and foot. Literally, this cruise has been insane. I don't know how this happened, exactly.

"They even have a movie playing for just me. All the shows are still going. The pools are open. Literally, it's just me here. It's truly insane, and it's been amazing. I just had dinner in a huge dining hall with no one else."

Many viewers couldn't believe what was happening to Rosier.

"An introvert's dream," one user said.

"That's the only appealing cruise I've ever seen," said another.

However, some questioned just how truthful Blake was being.

"POV you're on a cruise, and it's 3am, and everyone else is asleep," one said.