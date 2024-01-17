The Project

Man Claims Garbage Bin Is “Non Bin ary” In Attempt To Get Rubbish Taken Away With Garden Bin

One man in the UK has found a loophole in his council’s bin collection schedule, claiming his garbage bin identifies as a green bin in order to have his rubbish collected alongside his garden waste.

Richard Imber from Corringham in Essex took to Facebook to share his rubbish collection loophole, with a photo of a note attached to his bin that read “I am non BIN ary! Today I identify as a Green bin! Please empty me!!! :o)”. 

The 47-year-old shared the picture along with the caption, “It actually worked. They took our rubbish away in a garden bin disguised as a normal rubbish bin.”

The post quickly gained attention, with over 153,000 likes, comments and shares. 

Imber needed extra waste to get taken away over the Christmas period, but couldn’t due to the council's collection schedule. 

As he explained to the Daily Mail, “The general waste collection is normally every week, but where there's five people living in a house, the rubbish starts to build up.”

“We had rubbish mounting up, so I used the brown bin and just stuck that sticker on it. It said it identifies as a green bin.” 

Some commenters liked his little joke, calling it the “funniest thing I’ve seen all year”. 

Others pointed out it might be offensive to the LGBTQIA+ community, with one person saying, “Next time, do it without insulting and disparaging the trans community.”

