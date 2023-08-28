Man Charged With Murder Of Tatiana Dokhotaru

28-year-old Danny Zayat has been charged with the murder of his former wife and 34-year-old Tatiana Dokhotaru.

Just before midnight on May 26, Sydney's triple zero service received a call from a woman in distress allegedly saying, "he's bashing me".

Before she could reveal her address, the call went dead.

Last week, police alleged that there was a vision showing the phone being hurled from her address.

However, officers didn't arrive at Tatiana's building for another three hours, and when they couldn't find her exact unit, they left.

It's understood that it wasn't until a neighbour called again for help almost 20 hours later that Tatiana's body was discovered inside her home.

Police now say the murder was in front of a four-year-old child, who was forced to remain in the unit until police finally arrived at 8:00 p.m. on May 27.

They're now under investigation for their delayed response to Tatiana's original call for help.

CEO of Women's Community Shelters and the chair of Domestic Violence NSW, Annabelle Daniel, spoke to The Project about the sad statistics surrounding domestic violence in Australia.

"The numbers this year, without question, are absolutely distressing, and when you think about the lives lost and the impact on families and communities, it's absolutely terrible."

Ms Daniel explained that although over the last thirty to forty years, there has been a downward trend in domestic homicides, this year has been an outlier.

One reason for the increase is the ongoing housing crisis, with women unable to leave abusive homes.

"People are choosing to remain in abusive relationships because they can't afford to leave, and they won't leave until there's somewhere safe to go."

If you find yourself in need of help, support is available 24/7 through 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).