Man Buys $13,000 Cartier Earrings For $13 Because Of A Website Error

According to The NY Times, Rogelio Villareal from Mexico was scrolling through Instagram when saw an advert for Cartier.

He decided to click it and browsed through the items for sale for thousands of dollars.

Villareal then noticed a pair of 18-carat rose-gold cuffs lined with diamonds, listed for just 237 Mexican pesos, or about $13.

So he bought two pairs.

“I was amazed to see how much the necklaces cost and so on and I said: ‘Someday,’ until I saw the earrings,” Villarreal wrote on social media.

“I swear I broke out in a cold sweat.”

But later that day, the Cartier website had adjusted the price, to reflect the $13,000 they usually sold for.

Cartier argued for nearly a month that Villareal was not entitled to the earrings because of the wrong price, and attempted to have Villareal cancel the order by saying they were no longer available.

But after Villareal refused, representatives from Cartier began calling him saying, “The earrings that I had ordered were not at the correct price, which is why they wanted to cancel the purchase, and that because of the inconvenience they would give me a gift”.

He was offered a complimentary bottle of Cartier Cuvée champagne and a leather Cartier item as a “gesture from the house of Cartier”, they said in an email.

Instead, Villareal fought back, citing Mexico’s federal consumer protection law.

Eventually, even the government got involved, and ahead of a consumer mediation meeting that was scheduled for May, Cartier contacted Villareal to say he could keep the earrings.

“War is over,” he said on social media.

“I’m excited, especially for my mom. Those earrings are for her.”

Image: Facebook/Rogelio Villareal