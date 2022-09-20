The Project

Man Breaks World Record After Visiting 67 Pubs In A Single Day

An Englishman has broken the world record for most pubs visited in a single day, all in the name of charity.

Nathan Crimp, from Brighton, England, has just completed a charity challenge in his hometown by having a drink at as many pubs as possible in a single day.  

  

The previous record was held by Gareth Murphy, who visited and drank at 56 pubs n 24 hours.  

  

Nathan surpassed Gareth’s record in just over 10 hours.  

  

The 22-year-old recruitment account manager started his pub crawl at 11 am and trekked almost 29km to set the new record.  

  

Good friends Ollie and Archie accompanied Nathan on the infamous crawl until 4 am the next day when he reached his final pub, record number 67.  

  

“It was easily the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Nathan said of the crawl.  

  

“I completely underestimated just how hard it was actually going to be.  

  

“The plan was to try and keep it sober for the first 25 pubs, but that went out the window 15 pubs in.  

  

“I had to mix it up a little bit. I tried to drink alcohol in one and non-alcoholic drinks in another – trying to space it out.  

  

“To drink that much liquid in such a short space of time – I must have packed away easily 20 to 30 litres.  

  

“The hardest part was constantly having to go to the toilet, which took up the majority of the time.”  

  

The record-breaking challenge was all to raise money for Dog Trust, a charity where Nathan adopted his beloved dog, Kara.  

  

Nathan said the crawl was in memory of Kara, who sadly passed away from cancer in 2020.  

  

“Kara brought so much joy to our family and could never be replaced,” he said.  

  

“Her smile, her nature, everything she contributed to our lives was something only a dog owner understands.  

  

“Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case, and, since Covid, dog shelters such as Dogs Trust have been overwhelmed with dogs now needing a home. This comes at a cost.” 

