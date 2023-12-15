Man Blows Up His Own Home After Trying To Kill Cockroach With Bug Spray

The 54-year-old man spotted the cockroach in his Kumamoto apartment just after midnight on Sunday and jumped into action to kill it.

However, according to Kumamoto Prefectural Police, he unloaded a massive amount of bug spray on the cockroach, and a few seconds later, there was a huge explosion.

According to the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, the explosion blew out a balcony window.

The man also suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into the explosion found burn marks near the man’s kotatsu, a traditional Japanese heating table.

According to the National Consumer Affairs Centre of Japan, there have been numerous reports of explosions caused by bug spray being sprayed around electrical outlets.