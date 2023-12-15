The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Man Blows Up His Own Home After Trying To Kill Cockroach With Bug Spray

Man Blows Up His Own Home After Trying To Kill Cockroach With Bug Spray

A man in Japan has well and truly killed a cockroach in his home after he accidentally burnt it down.

The 54-year-old man spotted the cockroach in his Kumamoto apartment just after midnight on Sunday and jumped into action to kill it.

However, according to Kumamoto Prefectural Police, he unloaded a massive amount of bug spray on the cockroach, and a few seconds later, there was a huge explosion.

According to the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, the explosion blew out a balcony window.

The man also suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into the explosion found burn marks near the man’s kotatsu, a traditional Japanese heating table.

According to the National Consumer Affairs Centre of Japan, there have been numerous reports of explosions caused by bug spray being sprayed around electrical outlets.

Elephant Attacks Perth Family's Van In Sri Lanka
NEXT STORY

Elephant Attacks Perth Family's Van In Sri Lanka

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Elephant Attacks Perth Family's Van In Sri Lanka

    Elephant Attacks Perth Family's Van In Sri Lanka

    The Basnayake family were on holiday in Sri Lanka, driving through a national park when they were met by a hungry elephant who ransacked their vehicle in search of food.
    Streaming Platform Twitch Changes Rules To Allow ‘Artistic’ Nudity Content

    Streaming Platform Twitch Changes Rules To Allow ‘Artistic’ Nudity Content

    Streaming platform Twitch has announced changes to its rules around nudity and sexual content.
    Sydney Endures Hottest Start To Summer On Record

    Sydney Endures Hottest Start To Summer On Record

    Sydney sweltered through its hottest start to Summer in over 160 years, with multiple days over 40 degrees.
    Qantas Opposes Proposed Passenger Compensation Scheme

    Qantas Opposes Proposed Passenger Compensation Scheme

    Qantas has warned that introducing mandatory customer compensation would be a "backwards step", and force the airline to raise the cost of airfares.
    European Union To Open Talks With Ukraine About Joining The Union

    European Union To Open Talks With Ukraine About Joining The Union

    The European Union has announced it will open negotiations with Ukraine to attempt to ascend the country into the union.