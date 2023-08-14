The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Man Blew Hole Through His Throat After Blocking His Nose To Sneeze

Man Blew Hole Through His Throat After Blocking His Nose To Sneeze

A British man was hospitalised after he held in a sneeze and blew a hole through his throat.

Who knew there was an incorrect way to sneeze?

The report published in BMJ Case Reports describes the “rare spontaneous perforation” of the throat after a “forceful sneeze”.

The report is also aptly titled, "Snap, crackle and pop: when sneezing leads to crackling in the neck." Yikes.

Usually, this type of injury is caused from either trauma, surgery or infection, according to the report.

It goes on to explain that the patient brought himself to the hospital after he noticed he had a “change of voice” and swelling in his neck.

"He described a popping sensation in his neck and some bilateral neck swelling after he tried to halt a sneeze by pinching the nose and holding his mouth closed,"

Upon further inspection, scans revealed that the man had “streaks of air” trapped in his throat, due to the perforation in his throat.

Dr Wanding Yang, an author of the report, told CNN at the time that the patient had always blocked his nose while he sneezed because he thought it was “unhygienic to sneeze into the atmosphere or into someone’s face.”

"That means he's been holding his sneezes for the last 30 years or so, but this time it was different. Luckily, it was a very small perforation. He didn't need any operation."

Although, he did have to use a feeding tube and be put on antibiotics, but avoided needing to have surgery.

Wellness Trend ‘Death Meditation’ Is Having A Real Moment
NEXT STORY

Wellness Trend ‘Death Meditation’ Is Having A Real Moment

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Wellness Trend ‘Death Meditation’ Is Having A Real Moment

    Wellness Trend ‘Death Meditation’ Is Having A Real Moment

    What happens when you die is one of life's great mysteries, and one of the latest wellness trends is helping people unravel this mystery.
    Mark Zuckerberg Cancels Cage Fight With Elon Musk

    Mark Zuckerberg Cancels Cage Fight With Elon Musk

    In news that is fitting for two very online guys, the proposed fight between billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk seems to be a non-event, with the Facebook founder claiming Elon Musk “isn’t serious”.
    Pauline Hanson Dumps Mark Latham As Leader Of One Nation Party's NSW Branch

    Pauline Hanson Dumps Mark Latham As Leader Of One Nation Party's NSW Branch

    Pauline Hanson has dumped Mark Latham as leader of One Nation's NSW branch after the party failed to pick up any extra seats at the state election.
    An A-League Women’s Club Is Offering Tickets To The Sold Out Matildas Game To Businesses That Commit To Sponsoring Them

    An A-League Women’s Club Is Offering Tickets To The Sold Out Matildas Game To Businesses That Commit To Sponsoring Them

    Canberra United Football Club is offering tickets to the sold out Matildas v England FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi-Final to any business that commits to sponsoring the club.
    Experts Reveal How To Store Your Onions

    Experts Reveal How To Store Your Onions

    Finding your onions aren’t lasting long? Well, you might be storing them in the wrong place.