Man Blew Hole Through His Throat After Blocking His Nose To Sneeze

Who knew there was an incorrect way to sneeze?

The report published in BMJ Case Reports describes the “rare spontaneous perforation” of the throat after a “forceful sneeze”.

The report is also aptly titled, "Snap, crackle and pop: when sneezing leads to crackling in the neck." Yikes.

Usually, this type of injury is caused from either trauma, surgery or infection, according to the report.

It goes on to explain that the patient brought himself to the hospital after he noticed he had a “change of voice” and swelling in his neck.

"He described a popping sensation in his neck and some bilateral neck swelling after he tried to halt a sneeze by pinching the nose and holding his mouth closed,"

Upon further inspection, scans revealed that the man had “streaks of air” trapped in his throat, due to the perforation in his throat.

Dr Wanding Yang, an author of the report, told CNN at the time that the patient had always blocked his nose while he sneezed because he thought it was “unhygienic to sneeze into the atmosphere or into someone’s face.”

"That means he's been holding his sneezes for the last 30 years or so, but this time it was different. Luckily, it was a very small perforation. He didn't need any operation."

Although, he did have to use a feeding tube and be put on antibiotics, but avoided needing to have surgery.