Man Bans Girlfriend From Farting In The House, Claiming It To Be Unladylike

A woman revealed that she had been living with her boyfriend for four months and he had developed an issue with her farting, even suggesting that she’s doing it on purpose and that there’s ‘no reason to force them out’.

Mate, there’s every reason to force them out. It’s absolutely hilarious.

In my house we all fart. Me, my wife, our seven year old, the dog, the cat - we all fart. I don’t know how not to fart.

I do try to leave the room if I think it’s gonna bring the noise or even step out into the garden, but we all know that if you hold them for too long, they come back with reinforcements.

In a post to Reddit’s ‘Am I The A**hole’ forum, the woman went on to say that she and her partner got into a huge argument after she farted in the kitchen.

“I am extremely fed up with him treating me like what I’m doing is unnatural and always telling me I need to be more like a lady,” she posted.

“I feel like I should be able to fart in my own home without judgement. I told him I was sick and tired of his attitude and acting like I’m some sort of freak for doing something that everyone does.”

This feels like it belongs on a different Reddit forum. Is there one called ‘My Boyfriend is 100% an A**hole’?

The commenters had her back, thank goodness. Someone needs to. One user wrote, ‘The comment about you needing to be more ladylike makes it clear that he’s a misogynist.’

This feels comical at first, but one person wrote that they spent nine years with someone who would only ‘permit’ them to fart in the bathroom. Showing that this type of behaviour in men is seemingly quite common.

Come on guys, farting is funny and you can’t pretend it’s not. And if you’re going to act like it isn’t, at least be reasonable and accept that it’s natural and can’t be held in for your convenience.