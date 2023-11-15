The Project

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Manslaughter Over Death Of Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who died after the skate blade of another player fatally cut his neck during a match last month.

Johnson, 29, suffered the fatal injury during a Challenge Cup game between his team, the Nottingham Panthers, and the Sheffield Steelers on October 28. 

A crowd of over 8,000 people witnessed the event, in which Johnson was unable to leave the ice before collapsing and being rushed to hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead shortly after arriving. 

South Yorkshire Police did not release the name of the suspect, who remains in police custody. 

Det. Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said: "Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy, and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events that led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.

"Adam's death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world. We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation that could hinder this process.

Johnson, originally from the United States, had played in the North America's National Hockey League (NHL), Swedish Hockey League (SHL), as well as a stint in Germany before joining the Nottingham Panthers. 

Johnson's shock death drew an outpouring of grief from the ice hockey community, with memorials and tributes around the world.

