Man Arrested For Stealing Pringles Told Police “Once You Pop, You Can’t Stop”

As reported by the BBC, Adam Spencer, 40, was arrested by officers in Nottinghamshire on Tuesday, and was charged with two counts of burglary and three counts of theft.

Police said Spencer committed a series of thefts across April and May, starting on 11 April at a Tesco, then hitting an Asda on 17 April.

Spencer stole meat products from an Iceland on 2 May, and returned two hours later and stole more than £300 worth of stock, before returning again on 19 May.

During one of the thefts, Spence took 17 tubes of Pringles and, during questioning, told police, “Once you pop, you can’t stop.''

Spencer pleaded guilty to all counts, and was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for a year, ordered to pay £200 in compensation and complete a drug rehabilitation program.