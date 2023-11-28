Man Arrested After Streaking On "It's A Small World" Ride At Disneyland

The event took place on Sunday, over the busy holiday weekend at Disneyland in California, with footage of the incident quickly making the rounds on social media.

Ride patrons shared videos of the man completely nude and swimming in the canal at the ride's entrance, as well as footage of him in his underwear, walking amongst the ride's animatronics.

In one video posted to Instagram, guests can be heard telling the man to "please stop" and to "sit down, it's okay", as he wanders amongst the animatronic dolls in the India section of the ride.

Park operators stopped the ride once they became aware of the incident, and the man was eventually removed from the park by police.

An Anaheim police department spokesperson confirmed to People that the man was arrested for "indecent exposure and for being under the influence of a controlled substance," and taken to hospital as a precaution.