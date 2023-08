The man from Chennai also had two lizards in his luggage when he arrived at in Trichy international airport from Kuala Lumpur.

According to reports, officials had noticed the man's bags were moving. They investigated only to find the live reptiles packed in boxes with holes in them.

The reptiles were confiscated and will be returned to Malaysia, local media reported.

Wildlife smugglers often try to bring exotic reptiles to India from southeast Asia, The Malay Mail reported.

With AAP.