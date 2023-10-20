The Project

Man Arrested After Pretending To Be Mannequin In Shop Window To Sneak Into Stores After Hours

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Poland after he was caught posing as a shop mannequin to remain in a shopping centre after hours to allegedly steal clothes.

A translated statement from Warsaw Police said that the man has done this before, and has allegedly stolen clothes from a designer store and food from a bar.

“With a bag in his hand, he stood still in front of a shop window, pretending to be a display mannequin. When he felt safe, he went hunting and robbed the island of jewellery,” the translation said.

“He took advantage of the opportunity and slipped under the steel curtain to a designer clothing store to exchange his clothes for new ones.

"When he got hungry again, he returned to the bar for another meal."

The man was charged with burglary and theft at the Warsaw Śródmieście Północ District Prosecutor's Office.

The court has temporarily arrested the man for three months. If found guilty, he could face up to 10 years imprisonment.

Image: Warsaw Police

