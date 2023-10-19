The Project

Man Arrested After Allegedly Faking 20 Heart Attacks To Avoid Paying Restaurant Bills

A 50-year-old man from Lithuania has been arrested in Spain after allegedly faking heart attacks at multiple restaurants to avoid paying the bill.

The man, who has only been named as Aidas J. is alleged to have tried the scam at least 20 times over the past year at different restaurants near Alicante.

In the most recent example, the man ordered a seafood paella and two whiskeys at the El Buen Comer restaurant and had a bill of 34.85 EUROS ($ 58.34 AUD).

Upon receiving the bill, it’s alleged he tried to leave the venue before staff reminded him he needed to pay; as they did this, he fell to the ground and pretended to have a heart attack.

The staff called the police instead of an ambulance and was arrested.

Britney Spears Revealed Justin Timberlake Dumped Her By Text Message

