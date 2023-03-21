Man Accidentally Eats Chocolate Egg That Could Have Been Worth $18,000 Because He Didn't Realise It Was Rare

Roman Kemp, who is the son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp, posted a photo of the half-and-half chocolate egg on social media.

"What is this??? HALF WHITE, HALF MILK CHOCOLATE?? @CadburyUK," he tweeted.

Kemp's replies were soon filled with people telling him the egg could be worth £10,000.

But by then, it was too late.

"I HAVE ALREADY EATEN IT, AND PEOPLE ARE SAYING ITS WORTH 10K!?" he said.

Cadbury UK have hidden half-and-half eggs that could give a lucky shopper a chance to win £10,000.

If one of the eggs is found, the finder has to ring the phone number on the foil wrapping to register.

The egg must also remain uneaten.

"I HAVE EATEN IT. WHAT DO I DO NOW? HELPPPPPPPPP," Kemp said when he realised his error.

We'd need to buy more chocolate to deal with missing out on a possible £10,000.

Image: Roman Kemp/ Twitter/ Getty