The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Male Quolls May Be Endangering Themselves By Mating Instead Of Sleeping.

Male Quolls May Be Endangering Themselves By Mating Instead Of Sleeping.

The male northern quoll is favouring sex over sleep, a trait that seems to be a large contributing factor for their early deaths as research indicates most die after a single breeding season.

What a way to go though, huh?

It’s not as fun as it sounds; however, these guys aren’t literally humping themselves into an early grave; rather, they’re moving more during the mating season because they’re on the hunt for partners. So the lack of rest is doing the poor fells in.

A study showed that the males rested for approximately 8% of the time during the breeding season, while the females rested around 24% of the time.

This insane level of activity contributes to the demise of the poor boys due to fatigue and exhaustion, making them easy prey and unable to make good decisions to avoid other dangers.

To put it into perspective, two adult males were tracked and found to have covered 10.4km and 9.4km, respectively, in a single night, which would be the human of walking 35-40km.

How lucky are we to have dating apps and Ubers? And a particular hub on the internet.

Italian Court Rules That Kids Cannot Be Forced To Visit Their Grandparents
NEXT STORY

Italian Court Rules That Kids Cannot Be Forced To Visit Their Grandparents

Advertisement

Related Articles

Italian Court Rules That Kids Cannot Be Forced To Visit Their Grandparents

Italian Court Rules That Kids Cannot Be Forced To Visit Their Grandparents

Sick of being forced to see your nonno or nonna? Well, Italy's top court has just ruled that kids do not have to see their grandparents if they don't want to.
Aussie Star Zoe Terakes Becomes Marvel’s First-Ever Trans Actor

Aussie Star Zoe Terakes Becomes Marvel’s First-Ever Trans Actor

Marvel’s upcoming series Ironheart is set to feature the MCU’s first-ever trans actor, with Aussie star Zoe Terakes to take on the role.
Study Reveals Train Station Is the Most Popular Place For Angry Tweets

Study Reveals Train Station Is the Most Popular Place For Angry Tweets

Next Station: Twitter Mob
Andrew Tate Loses Appeal Against 30-Day Detention In Romania

Andrew Tate Loses Appeal Against 30-Day Detention In Romania

Andrew Tate has lost an appeal against a 30-day extension of his detention in Romania.
Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Will Limit How Much You Can Watch While Travelling Abroad

Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Will Limit How Much You Can Watch While Travelling Abroad

After announcing their new password policy change, Netflix seems to be limiting where a person can access their account.