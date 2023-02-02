Male Quolls May Be Endangering Themselves By Mating Instead Of Sleeping.

What a way to go though, huh?

It’s not as fun as it sounds; however, these guys aren’t literally humping themselves into an early grave; rather, they’re moving more during the mating season because they’re on the hunt for partners. So the lack of rest is doing the poor fells in.

A study showed that the males rested for approximately 8% of the time during the breeding season, while the females rested around 24% of the time.

This insane level of activity contributes to the demise of the poor boys due to fatigue and exhaustion, making them easy prey and unable to make good decisions to avoid other dangers.

To put it into perspective, two adult males were tracked and found to have covered 10.4km and 9.4km, respectively, in a single night, which would be the human of walking 35-40km.

How lucky are we to have dating apps and Ubers? And a particular hub on the internet.