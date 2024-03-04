Malaysia Could Renew The Search For Missing Flight MH370

U.S.-based technology firm Ocean Infinity is offering a ‘no find, no fee’ service using new technology to locate the Malaysia Airlines plane carrying 239 people that went missing in 2014.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the government was considering a proposal from the company.

“The government is steadfast in our resolve to locate MH370,” Loke told an event to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the disappearance.

“We really hope the search can find the plane and provide truth to the next of kin.''

“We are now awaiting for them to provide suitable dates, and I hope to meet them soon”.

Nearly 500 family and friends of those onboard the flight gathered at a shopping centre in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur for a “remembrance day”, to mark the 10th anniversary.