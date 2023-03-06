The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Making A Cuppa In The Office Could Be Bad For Your Health, Researchers Warn

Making A Cuppa In The Office Could Be Bad For Your Health, Researchers Warn

Escaping the office to make a cup of tea may harm your health because of dangerous bacteria lurking in the kitchen.

Scientists in the U.K. swabbed workplace kitchen items, such as kettles, microwave buttons, coffee machines and door handles.

Bacteria commonly found in faeces was found on the items, which were swabbed in office spaces and construction worker break rooms.

Pseudomonas, which are linked to respiratory infections, and Klebsiella, which can lead to pneumonia were also found.

Dr Adam Roberts, a microbiologist from Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and chief researcher, said the presence of the bacteria, including E.coli, showed staff did not wash their hands after going to the toilet.

“The potential knock-on effect of this is that, if an individual who is more susceptible to infection, then touches those same surfaces, they may be at risk of becoming ill," he said.

"The simple way to try to minimise this risk, though, is to practise good hand hygiene as much as possible.”

Video Encouraging Tenants To Tip Their Landlords Angers Social Media
NEXT STORY

Video Encouraging Tenants To Tip Their Landlords Angers Social Media

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Video Encouraging Tenants To Tip Their Landlords Angers Social Media

    Video Encouraging Tenants To Tip Their Landlords Angers Social Media

    Renters have reacted with outrage to a “comic” TikTok about why they should tip their landlords.
    Koala Videoed Wandering Into An Adelaide Service Station and Climbing Up Workers' Legs

    Koala Videoed Wandering Into An Adelaide Service Station and Climbing Up Workers' Legs

    Service station workers in Adelaide Hills were left stunned after a friendly koala visited the store and climbed up staff members' legs.
    Australians Have Discovered What Paprika Is Made Of And Are Shocked

    Australians Have Discovered What Paprika Is Made Of And Are Shocked

    Some Aussies have only just discovered how paprika is made and refuse to believe it's true.
    Perth Locals Plaster Notes On Car After Parking In A “Residents Only” Area

    Perth Locals Plaster Notes On Car After Parking In A “Residents Only” Area

    Residents in Perth have bombarded a car with enraged notes for parking in their “residents only” street.
    Snoop Dog Just Had The Ultimate Backstage Party In Australia With Ed Sheeran And Russell Crowe

    Snoop Dog Just Had The Ultimate Backstage Party In Australia With Ed Sheeran And Russell Crowe

    Snoop Dog has partied backstage after his Melbourne concert with Ed Sheeran and Russell Crowe.