Making A Cuppa In The Office Could Be Bad For Your Health, Researchers Warn

Scientists in the U.K. swabbed workplace kitchen items, such as kettles, microwave buttons, coffee machines and door handles.

Bacteria commonly found in faeces was found on the items, which were swabbed in office spaces and construction worker break rooms.

Pseudomonas, which are linked to respiratory infections, and Klebsiella, which can lead to pneumonia were also found.

Dr Adam Roberts, a microbiologist from Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and chief researcher, said the presence of the bacteria, including E.coli, showed staff did not wash their hands after going to the toilet.

“The potential knock-on effect of this is that, if an individual who is more susceptible to infection, then touches those same surfaces, they may be at risk of becoming ill," he said.

"The simple way to try to minimise this risk, though, is to practise good hand hygiene as much as possible.”