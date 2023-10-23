Major US Airline To Board Window Seat Passengers First To Reduce Boarding Time

The new method is called WILMA, which stands for window, middle and aisle. This will be the order passengers will board the aircraft.

Business and first class passengers will not see any changes.

A company spokesperson told the New York Post the airline had been using WILMA up until 2017, when it introduced basic economy seating and the computer system only supported a five-group boarding structure.

Now, the company has a newer system that allows the airline to separate passengers into more than five boarding groups.

The new process will now mean boarding will be separated into six groups, plus any travellers who qualify for “pre-boarding”. This includes people with disabilities, active military members and unaccompanied minors.

The next group to board is then first-class, followed by business-class, window, middle and aisle seats. The sixth group will include anyone who did not have any seat assigned to them.

As reported by the New York Post, an internal memo said that since ceasing the use of WILMA, boarding times increased by two minutes.