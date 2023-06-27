The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Major Sydney Crime Boss Gunned Down In Bondi In Brazen Murder

Major Sydney Crime Boss Gunned Down In Bondi In Brazen Murder

A major crime boss has been gunned down in the heart of Sydney.

The brazen execution-style killing is just the latest murder to rock the city in an increasingly ruthless gangland war.

At about 8.15 am on Tuesday, shots rang out in an underground car park of an apartment building on Spring Street, Bondi.

Dubbed the Tony Soprano of the cocaine trade, the victim is believed to be 48-year-old Alen Moradian, a kingpin in a secret Sydney drug cartel with links to the Comancheros.

“We believe this is a targeted shooting, and we believe it’s a targeted shooting of a high-level organised crime identity,” said NSW Police Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty.

Two shooters opened fire on Moradian as he sat in the front seat of his car.

A burnt-out Porsche was found around the corner in James Street, and a torched Holden was found in nearby Zetland.

Police believe both could be linked to the murder, which is the latest in a series of similar killings.

The U.S. Military Has Spent Years Trying To Develop The Perfect Army Tactical Bra
NEXT STORY

The U.S. Military Has Spent Years Trying To Develop The Perfect Army Tactical Bra

Advertisement

Related Articles

The U.S. Military Has Spent Years Trying To Develop The Perfect Army Tactical Bra

The U.S. Military Has Spent Years Trying To Develop The Perfect Army Tactical Bra

It’s the U.S. army’s secret weapon four years in the making.
Woman Reveals Super Strange Run-In With Stranger’s Foot On A Plane

Woman Reveals Super Strange Run-In With Stranger’s Foot On A Plane

An American woman named Tivona has just won the nonexistent award for the most unpleasant plane trip in the world.
P!nk Shocked At Fan Throwing Their Mother's Ashes On Stage

P!nk Shocked At Fan Throwing Their Mother's Ashes On Stage

Singer P!nk was left speechless at a recent live performance after a fan threw a bag of their mother's ashes on stage.
Mother and Daughter Co-Pilot Their First Flight Together

Mother and Daughter Co-Pilot Their First Flight Together

Brooke Patterson Van Howe made a special announcement to an airport full of people, saying she would be co-piloting a plane with her mother United Airlines Captain Brenda Patterson.
Calls For Sport To Be Made Compulsory In Years 11 & 12 In A Bid To Support Students’ Mental Health and Wellbeing

Calls For Sport To Be Made Compulsory In Years 11 & 12 In A Bid To Support Students’ Mental Health and Wellbeing

There are calls to make sports compulsory in senior high school in a bid to increase mental health and well-being instead of just focusing on HSC scores.