Major Sydney Crime Boss Gunned Down In Bondi In Brazen Murder

The brazen execution-style killing is just the latest murder to rock the city in an increasingly ruthless gangland war.

At about 8.15 am on Tuesday, shots rang out in an underground car park of an apartment building on Spring Street, Bondi.

Dubbed the Tony Soprano of the cocaine trade, the victim is believed to be 48-year-old Alen Moradian, a kingpin in a secret Sydney drug cartel with links to the Comancheros.

“We believe this is a targeted shooting, and we believe it’s a targeted shooting of a high-level organised crime identity,” said NSW Police Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty.

Two shooters opened fire on Moradian as he sat in the front seat of his car.

A burnt-out Porsche was found around the corner in James Street, and a torched Holden was found in nearby Zetland.

Police believe both could be linked to the murder, which is the latest in a series of similar killings.