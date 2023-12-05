The Project

Major Cricket Tournaments To Go Behind Amazon Prime Paywall After New Australian TV Deal

Enjoyed watching Australia win the Cricket World Cup? Well, those days might be over for now.

A four-year deal to show major cricket tournaments behind a paywall has been slammed by Australia’s peak industry body for commercial TV.

Australia's World Test Championship and ODI World Cup defences will be screened exclusively behind a paywall following a new four-year partnership between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Amazon.

Prime Video has secured the exclusive broadcast rights in Australia for all men's and women's ICC tournaments until 2027.

Foxtel-Kayo broadcast the entire recent ODI World Cup, while the Nine Network also screened Australia's games, including their famous win over India in the final, and some other major matches. Industry group Free TV Australia has called for changes to the nation's anti-siphoning rules to be fast tracked.

"We have been saying for years that streaming giants would be coming for our sports rights here in Australia and the acquisition of World Cup cricket by Amazon just proves the point," Free TV Australia chief executive Bridget Fair said

"All Australians deserve the right to share our great sporting moments for free, and that right is in serious jeopardy.

"There is a real risk that more of our iconic sports events could be exclusively acquired by subscription streaming platforms that aren't currently covered by the anti-siphoning rules.

"With cost-of-living pressures in overdrive, we cannot allow access to key sporting events to be dictated by what subscription services Australians can afford.

"It might also be time to look at whether the limitation of cricket games on the list to those played in Australia or New Zealand is working for the Australian public.

"We should be able to watch our national team play no matter where the game is taking place."

With AAP.

    A new study has revealed that just 20 minutes of moderate exercise can help your cognitive performance after insomnia.
