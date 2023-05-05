Madrid Open Replaces Ball Kids With Models, Igniting Controversy

Ball kids have been sidelined (even more than they already are) for a more sexy alternative: professional models.

This isn't a new decision either; it dates way back to 2004.

The controversial decision, made by Romanian businessman Ion Tiriac, was on the nose in 2004, so the fact that it has held on for 19 years has ruffled the feathers of some spectators and players alike.

Tiriac replaced the ball kids, who resembled nerdy Year 7 kids who loved playing handball at lunchtime, with models in miniskirts and midriffs.

When they were introduced, tennis legend Andre Agassi declared that these total babes made it hard to concentrate during the matches. His wife, Steffi Graf, would have loved hearing that.

However, these models aren't at every court.

The excitable and underpaid kids are on the lesser important courts, and the shiny models are saved for the big games.

And before you go around saying this overt objectification of women is sexist, don't you worry your silly little heads because they use male models for women's matches.

Phew! Everyone hot is objectified. Game, set, match!