Madonna Tells Concertgoer To Stand Up, Only To Realise They Were In A Wheelchair

Madonna has suffered several embarrassing mishaps on stage in recent years, but this one was all her own doing.

The singer was performing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles during her Celebration Tour last week when the incident occurred.

Upon noticing a member of the audience sitting down, Madonna pointed them out.

“What are you doing sitting down over there?” she said.

“What are you getting sitting down?”

She then walked to the edge of the stage to peer down to them, only to realise the person she was asking to stand up was wheelchair-bound.

“Oh, okay,” she said. 

“Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here.”

The cringeworthy moment was circulated on social media, with users not impressed by Madonna’s actions.

“Disability is not always evident. It shouldn’t matter if they were in a wheelchair or not,” one person said.

“That is exactly why performers shouldn’t concern themselves with if someone is sitting or not,” said another.

