Madonna Sued By Fan For Exposing Them To ‘Pornographic’ Concert Performance

Madonna has been sued by a ‘fan’ who believes that the singer and Live Nation “deceived” concertgoers at her Celebration World Tour, by subjecting them to “pornography without warning.”

Justen Lipeless filed the class action lawsuit on behalf of the other attendees of Madonna’s concert In Inglewood, California, claiming the experience was not what they paid for, despite the songstress being internationally known for her risqué performances.

In legal documents obtained by The Blast, Lipeless claimed that Madonna and Live Nation were guilty of the following crimes: breach of written contract, negligent misrepresentation, false advertising, infliction of emotional distress, and unfair competition.

Among a multitude of gripes, the concertgoer took particular issue with the audience being forced to watch topless women simulate sex acts on stage.

In the court documents, Lipeless says: “Forcing consumers to wait hours in hot, uncomfortable arenas and subjecting them to pornography without warning is demonstrative of Madonna’s flippant disrespect for her fans.”

Madonna’s team has not commented on the lawsuit.

