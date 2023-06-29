Madonna Postpones World Tour After Being Hospitalised In Intensive Care

Her manager, Guy Oseary, posted the news on Instagram, saying the singer is expected to make a full recovery.

Madonna, 64, developed the infection last Saturday, and it led to a several-day stay in intensive care, Oseary said.

"Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care," the statement said.

"At this time, we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary added.

Madonna had been scheduled to start a worldwide tour on July 15 in Vancouver, wrapping up in Amsterdam in December.

With AAP.