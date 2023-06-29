The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Madonna Postpones World Tour After Being Hospitalised In Intensive Care

Madonna Postpones World Tour After Being Hospitalised In Intensive Care

Madonna has postponed the start of her upcoming tour after being hospitalised in intensive care with a severe bacterial infection.

Her manager, Guy Oseary, posted the news on Instagram, saying the singer is expected to make a full recovery.

Madonna, 64, developed the infection last Saturday, and it led to a several-day stay in intensive care, Oseary said.

"Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care," the statement said.

"At this time, we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary added.

Madonna had been scheduled to start a worldwide tour on July 15 in Vancouver, wrapping up in Amsterdam in December.

With AAP.

Statement From Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation
NEXT STORY

Statement From Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Statement From Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation

    Statement From Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation

    Statement From Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation
    Angry People Are More Likely To Be Conspiracy Theorists

    Angry People Are More Likely To Be Conspiracy Theorists

    Yeah? Well, to hell with that stupid one-sided study. It sounds like a conspiracy theory if you ask me.
    Queensland Premier Rubbished Rumours Brisbane Could Change Name To Meanjin

    Queensland Premier Rubbished Rumours Brisbane Could Change Name To Meanjin

    Claims that Brisbane would be renamed to its traditional name, Meanjin, have been rubbished by Annastacia Palaszczuk.
    A Mother Has Been Slammed For Charging Guests To Attend Birthday Party

    A Mother Has Been Slammed For Charging Guests To Attend Birthday Party

    A mother in the UK charged guests US$22 (AU$33) to attend her child’s birthday party.
    Man Demands Royalties From Girlfriends OnlyFans Earnings

    Man Demands Royalties From Girlfriends OnlyFans Earnings

    A bricklayer has demanded on the radio his girlfriend share her earning from OnlyFans with him because he allows her to do it.