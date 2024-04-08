Madonna Demands 'Respect' Mid-Show And Threatens To End Concert

It turns out that the Queen of Pop was not demanding respect from her fans but rather the staff and tour crew, according to eyewitness reports.

"You don't know how much I've been waiting for this the whole f**king show," Madonna said.

"I am working my ass off, I deserve it. Respect me. The show will not go on until you respect me.

"I also work very hard, 'cause I am a mother, and I am an artist. And I … am a Queen, yes. I get really mad when people don't care about my health. This is my 71st show. And I will keep going."

Madonna has been on her Celebration tour which began in London in October 2023, and will finish on May 4 with a free show on Brazil's Copacabana Beach.

The Celebration tour has not been without controversy. The Material Girl singer had singled out an audience member and asked why they weren't on their feet and dancing, only to find out that they were using a wheelchair.

"Oh, okay," she said. "Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I'm glad you're here."

At a show in Houston, Texas, Madonna called out an audience member for not paying attention to her.

Pointing him out as "the guy with the T-shirt and chains that looks like he wants to get f**ked right now," she said that "while I was singing my heart out about the loss of my mother he was looking around at the crowd … not at me."

"I'm just pointing out that I f**king pay attention, so you need to pay attention young man!"