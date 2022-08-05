The Project

Madison de Rozario Makes History For Australia At Commonwealth Games

Madison de Rozario has become the first Australia para-athlete to win four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

De Rozario won the women’s T53/54 1500m, controlling the race from the front to win in 3:53.03 ahead of fast-finishing countrywoman Angie Ballard (3:53.30) and Scotland's Samantha Kingshorn.

Twenty-nine-year-old de Rozario has now completed the 1500m-marathon double at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games as well as the 800m-marathon double at last year's Tokyo Paralympics.

Her gold joins fellow Aussie athlete’s Matty Denny, who produced the ultimate discus masterclass to claim Commonwealth Games gold, smashing his personal best twice in the space of a few minutes with a throw of 67.26m.

Any of Denny's six throws in the final would have been good enough to claim top spot on the podium as he pocketed his first senior international medal, after finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics and sixth at the previous two world championships.

Australia took gold In the cycling as well, with Grace Brown taking home gold in the women’s time trial, clocking 40 minutes and 5.2 seconds over the 28.8-kilometre course.

Aussie Rohan Dennis also claimed gold in the men’s time trial, finally adding a gold medal to his silver and bronze Olympic medals, and a silver from the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

With AAP.

