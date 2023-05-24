The Project

Madeleine McCann Search Continues As Police Search Portuguese Dam

Police and sniffer dogs have been seen scouring a Portuguese dam as the search continues for British toddler Madeleine McCann.

The search for Madeleine McCann continues as bags of evidence appear to have been taken by police during a reservoir search in Portugal, according to the BBC.

The dam is located 50km from Portugal's Praia da Luz resort, where the 3-year-old disappeared more than 16 years ago.

German prosecutors have confirmed they were searching the dam but could not provide clarification due to "tactical reasons".

"They are not tips that come from the accused … but you can imagine that we don't start searching somewhere in Portugal on the off chance, but that there must be a good reason for it," German state prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told Germany's regional public broadcaster NDR, according to the BBC. 

"We do have one, but I ask for your understanding that I cannot disclose it here at the moment for tactical reasons."

It's the first major breakthrough in the McCann case since German police identified Christian Brueckner as a major suspect in the disappearance of the 3-year-old in June 2020.

