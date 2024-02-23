Madame Webb Widely Panned As Release Nears

Grab some popcorn and a frozen coke, because it’s time for the funny, fast-paced, road trip, lesbian rom-com we’ve all been waiting for - Drive Away Dolls.

In need of a fresh start two mates hit the road, but uh oh, wouldn’t ya know it, they cross paths with a group of criminals who just can’t do their job right.

Looks like they found the goods. Good thing they’re smart enough not to tamper with someone else’s...ohhhh they’re gonna open it, aren’t they?

Starring Australia’s own Geraldine Viswanathan (vis-wa-nar-thin) plus a star-studded line up and mysterious briefcases, this one’s like Fast & The Furious meets Deal or No Deal.

Next, Marvel’s latest arachnid-related blockbuster - Madame Web.

Dakota Johnson plays Cassandra Web, a paramedic who starts to see into the future and like scary Groundhog Day, it is not looking good.

As she starts to weave things together – see what I did there? - other parts become more mysterious. Like, who’s that guy? And where are his shoes?

I have so many questions – but mainly about what's in that silver suitcase from earlier. Because now I'm guessing spiders?

If you prefer getting in touch with your soulful side while rocking a decent crocheted beret - I’ve got you covered with the Bob Marley biopic One Love.

The film follows the career and private life of the reggae icon as he seeks to bring peace to Jamaica following years of political violence.

You’ll walk away feeling the love, unity, and maybe the munchies.

Easy for you to say – you probably know what’s in that silver suitcase!