Macquarie Bank Set To Scrap Cash, Cheque And Phone Payments By End Of 2024

Payments for customers who use the bank will only be able to be made digitally, meaning all cash withdrawals will only be available from ATMs from November 2024.

“Between January 2024 and November 2024, we’ll be phasing out our cash and cheque services across all Macquarie banking and wealth management products, including pension and super accounts,” Macquarie Bank said.

Chequebooks will begin to be phased out in January before phone banking is shut down in March.

By May, the bank will phase out depositing or withdrawing cash or cheques at their branches.

Macquarie Bank said: “Customers can continue to withdraw cash from their transaction account via ATMs across Australia and overseas without fees. However, cash deposits and branch withdrawals will no longer be available.”