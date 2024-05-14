Macklemore Joins Sydney University Pro-Palestine Activists

The American rapper was spotted in a video posted to social media, showing Macklemore standing with students while holding a Palestinian flag.

“What’s up? It’s Macklemore,” he said in the video.

“Just wanted to shout out all the students at Sydney University encampment. Come down. Support. Free Palestine.”

The post invited others to join the protest on Tuesday.

“If you want to support Palestine, listen to Macklemore and come to our rally Tuesday 14/05 at 1 pm to stand against Usyd ties to genocide at the encampment,” it said.

Macklemore’s support of the protest just days after the release of his new ‘Hind’s Hall’, named for the building at Columbia University that was occupied and renamed by student activists. The name was changed to honour Hind Rajab, a six-year-old girl who was killed in Gaza.

“You can ban TikTok, take us out the algorithm, but it’s too late, we’ve seen the truth, we bear witness,” lyrics in the song include.

“Seen the rubble, the buildings, the mothers and the children, and all the men that you murdered, and then we see how you spin it.

“Who gets the right to defend and who gets the right of resistance has always been about dollars and the colour of your pigment, but white supremacy is finally on blast.

“Screamin’ ‘Free Palestine’ ‘til they’re home at last.”