Mackenzie Arnold Named As Finalist For Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Matildas’ superstar Mackenzie Arnold has been named as a finalist for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper.

Arnold has been named alongside England’s Mary Earps and Spain’s Cata Coll.

Although the Matildas did not make it to the Women’s World Cup Final, Arnold had more clean sheets across the tournament than any other goalkeeper.

Arnold also made crucial saves in the heartstopping quarter-final penalty shootout against France.

The Matildas’ goalkeeper also had a stellar year at club level for WSL side West Ham, where she was named their 2022/2023 Player of the Season and was also handed the captain’s armband.

There is the possibility for more Aussie success with Sam Kerr, Mary Fowler, and Caitlin Foord, who are all on the shortlist for Best FIFA Women’s Player.

Ange Postecoglou had made the shortlist for Best Men’s Coach but did not make the top three.

Matildas’ coach Tony Gustavsson had also made the shortlist for Best Women’s Coach but missed out after England’s Sarina Wiegman, Chelsea’s Emma Hayes and Barcelona’s Jonatan Giraldez were nominated.

The winners will be announced at the FIFA Best Awards ceremony in London on 15 January 2024.

