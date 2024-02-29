The Project

Mackenzie Arnold Dubbed 'Minister Of Defence' In Post-Match Interview

Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold has been introduced as the 'Minister of Defence' in a post-match interview following the team's emphatic 10-0 win over Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

Fans were delighted to spot the "brilliant" graphic under the beloved goalie's name during her interview with Network 10's Niav Owens, taking up the space traditionally reserved for the player's statistics. 

Arnold became a fan-favourite during last year's Women's World Cup, quickly becoming known as the 'minister of defence' for her vigilance.

The crowd was a sea of purple on Wednesday, as fans were finally able to get their hands only goalkeeper jerseys for the first time. 

"It's surreal, coming into the stadium and seeing them walk in with my jersey on. It's something that I probably never thought would have happened," Arnold said, adding, "To see how goalkeeping has come in the women's game in general and to see the fans jump on the back of that has been honestly amazing." 

"Seeing the purple jerseys in here makes me so happy; I can't believe it," she said.  

Nike released the Matildas goalkeeper jerseys last week, with Arnold's selling out in a matter of minutes. 

