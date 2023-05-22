Macca's To Launch 'Birthday Cake Latte' To Celebrate McCafe's 30th Birthday

That's right, Macca's new launch will be a Birthday Cake Latte, which is meant to be a 'innovate' new beverage that will be available for a limited time only and will combine the signature coffee taste with 'delicious cake flavours.'

Lancy Huynh, group brand manager at McDonald's Australia, told news.com.au, "It wouldn't be a birthday without cake, so we are excited to launch the Birthday Cake flavoured Latte and give our customers a unique coffee flavour to try as part of our anniversary celebrations."

"Plus, we know coffee and birthday cake go hand-in-hand, so why not mix it in the same drink?

"We look forward to hearing what our customers think of the new flavour."