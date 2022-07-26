The Project

Maccas Says Neigh To Horse-And-Cart

Two guys on a horse-and-cart were turned away from a British McDonald's drive-thru. Geez, it must have been really hard to get Maccas in 1864.

The incident took place at Weston-Super-Mare, North Somerset, last month.

It was filmed by 24-year-old Tik Tok star, Jake Sweet, who was there eating a Chicken Legend Meal.

Sweet said he started filming as it’s not something you see every day. His presence at the scene was a gift from the social media Gods.

Since sharing the footage with his 10 million followers, it’s racked up more than 48,000 likes and comments.

In the video, Sweet says the cart-riders asked to file a complaint at the collection window after they were apparently turned away due to "not being in a proper vehicle".

He thinks the guys had a valid argument and handled the situation well, but the staff were having none of it.

Sweet claims the branch manager threatened to call the police - in what some social media users branded a "miscarriage of justice".

The pair then apologized to those waiting in the queue and then left looking for a ye olde place to grab a feed.

Sweet and his girlfriend actually spotted the duo on the drive home and managed to chuck them a cheeseburger.

So first they were refused drive thru, then they had to share one cheeseburger.

Sweet reckons Maccas missed a trick here, saying 'I know if I saw a horse-and-cart get served I'd think that was so cool of McDonald's'.

People on TikTok agree, a lot commenting in support of the horse-and-cart duo.

However, a McDonald's spokesman said 'The health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority and for this reason, we are unable to serve pedestrians, bicycle riders, non-roadworthy mobility scooters, horse riders or any horse-drawn vehicles through the Drive-thru lane.'

Fair enough, McDonalds, but think of all the business you’re missing out on from the 4 (maybe 5) horse-and-cart riders out there.

