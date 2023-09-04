The Project

Macca’s Monopoly To Return Across Australia This Week

Macca’s Monopoly is returning to Australia with a prize pool of $786 million.

The fast food company has announced that one of the biggest promotions ever is back with another edition, ‘The Monopoly Game at Maccas’.

From September 6 to October 24, McDonald’s fans can scoop up Monopoly prizes once again.

In 2023, prizes include two ISUZU MU-X vehicles, $100,000 worth of eftpos e-gift cards, fuel for a year from Ampol and up to 10 nights on a Pacific Islands P & O cruise.

There are also instant wins such as McCafe coffees, fries and Big Mac burgers.

Marketing Manager for McDonald’s Australia, Tobi Fukushima, told news.com.au that the company is always excited when talking about the Monopoly game.

“We’re offering customers our great Macca’s value and so much more, with a chance to win cars, cash, travel and fashion gift cards, free Macca’s for a year and more,” Tobi said.

“With a one in four chance to win, download the MyMacca’s app and get playing before it’s too late.”

To participate, all people have to do is play the game is purchase a ticketed menu item from Macca’s while downloading the MyMacca’s app.

