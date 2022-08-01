Maccas Meal Costs Traveller $2664

It’s been a big couple of years for infectious diseases. COVID is still going strong, monkeypox is on the rise and now foot-and-mouth disease is threatening to arrive in Australia, which has left one traveller facing a pretty big bill for a Maccas run.

Australia’s biosecurity defences have been stepped up over the past couple of weeks to prevent FMD from reaching our shores, with sniffer dogs being employed to detect people bringing in risky substances. This must be a step down for these dogs, considering they’ve gone from catching people with drugs up their bums to now sniffing out people with leftovers in their backpack.

One unlucky traveller flying into Darwin from Indonesia has been caught out by a sniffer dog on Sunday, which detected a “variety of risky items” according to border security. What were these high-risk items? Two egg-and-beef sausage McMuffins and a couple of croissants. Normally, the only risk these items would pose would be to the consumer’s coronary arteries. However, these days they also pose a risk to Australia’s meat and dairy industry.

“This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger ever has, this fine (of $2664) is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali, but I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia’s strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections show you will be caught,” said Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Murray Watt.

We certainly hope that the Minister is correct when he says this is the most expensive meal anyone will ever purchase from McDonald’s. Inflation really will have gotten out of control if it becomes the norm for a couple of McMuffins starts to cost as much as a 2007 Toyota Corolla.

The Minister added: “Biosecurity is no joke - it helps protect jobs, our farms, food and supports the economy. Passengers who choose to travel need to make sure they are fulfilling the conditions to enter Australia, by following all biosecurity measures.”

This passenger is not the first person to have committed a fast-food-related crime (and no, we’re not referring to the Hamburglar). A Perth woman was recently fined the same amount for trying to bring Subway in from Singapore. In a TikTok post that went viral, she explained: “I bought a foot-long Subway at Singapore Airport because I was a hungry girl after my 11-hour flight… I ate six inches before my second flight and then saved the other six inches.” Which meant she got fined about $400 per inch of sandwich.

So what’s the main lesson we can take from these two stories? Always finish your meal.