Macca's Launches New Valentine’s Day McNugget Box For You And Your Loved One

Are you struggling to find the perfect dinner for that special someone this Valentine’s Day? Well, Macca's has you sorted.

The McNugget is a fan favourite amongst Aussies.

Whether you’re craving that takeaway dinner or you’re hungry after a big night out, the nuggets are always a go-to.

And this Valentine’s Day, Maccas is here to spread the love even further with the addition of a new limited edition item to their menu.

As reported by News.com, a special 10-piece nuggets box will be available for a limited time. It will feature the word “I love you” written around the outside of the box in the top 1 languages spoken in Australia.

The box will also feature heart-shaped pop-up handles to celebrate the day of love.

“We’re all about sharing the love with our 10-piece Chicken McNuggets box this Valentine’s Day,” McDonald’s Australia senior brand manager Maxine Netrayana said.

“Because everyone has their own way of saying ‘I love you,’ we’ve said it in 10 different languages on the box to reflect the many different backgrounds of our customers and crew.

“It’s the perfect way to treat yourself or spread a little love this Valentine’s Day, whether it’s with your mates, family or someone special.”

Aussies better get in quick, as the box is only available until February 14.

