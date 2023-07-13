The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Maccas Is Giving Away Free Fries For International Fries Day

Maccas Is Giving Away Free Fries For International Fries Day

It’s the most important day of the year - International Fries Day.

To mark the July 13 celebration of potato-ey goodness, McDonald’s is giving away fries for free. 

The fast food chain has also partnered with DoorDash for the day and will be waiving all delivery fees.

To claim your free fries, order a large fries between midday and 3 pm, and type in the code “FREEFRIES’ just before you checkout. 

“At DoorDash, we know how much Aussies love Maccas’ Fries,” DoorDash Australia and New Zealand general manager, Puji Fernando, said.

“And so we thought what better way to celebrate International Fries Day than give our wonderful customers across the country free fries.”

But the celebration can only last so long, and the offer is only available to the first 15,000 orders.

“International Fries Day is all about celebrating our delicious fries that have captured the hearts and appetites of people around the globe,” said McDonald’s Australia marketing manager Tobi Fukushima.

“By partnering with DoorDash, we’re able to deliver our golden, perfectly crispy fries to the homes of our customers, making International Fries Day truly special.”

Woman Is Offering A $7,500 ‘Referral Bonus’ For Anyone Who Can Find Her A Husband
NEXT STORY

Woman Is Offering A $7,500 ‘Referral Bonus’ For Anyone Who Can Find Her A Husband

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Woman Is Offering A $7,500 ‘Referral Bonus’ For Anyone Who Can Find Her A Husband

    Woman Is Offering A $7,500 ‘Referral Bonus’ For Anyone Who Can Find Her A Husband

    A woman in the U.S. is offering anyone who can find her a husband US$5000 (AU$7500).
    Elon Musk Launches New AI Company To Rival ChatGPT

    Elon Musk Launches New AI Company To Rival ChatGPT

    Elon Musk has announced the formation of a new artificial intelligence start-up called xAI.
    Sprite To Change Its Iconic Green Bottles To Make Them Easier To Recycle

    Sprite To Change Its Iconic Green Bottles To Make Them Easier To Recycle

    Sprite lovers will need to look out for a new bottle on the shelves in the coming months.
    Australia To Send Another 30 Bushmaster Military Vehicles to Ukraine

    Australia To Send Another 30 Bushmaster Military Vehicles to Ukraine

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that the country will donate 30 Bushmaster armoured vehicles to Ukraine.
    Young Home Owners Dipping Into Savings As Cost-Of-Living Crisis Bites, Commbank Head Says

    Young Home Owners Dipping Into Savings As Cost-Of-Living Crisis Bites, Commbank Head Says

    Young home owners who bought during the COVID-19 pandemic are pulling back their spending sharply as interest rates rise and cost of living pressures persist.