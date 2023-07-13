Maccas Is Giving Away Free Fries For International Fries Day

To mark the July 13 celebration of potato-ey goodness, McDonald’s is giving away fries for free.

The fast food chain has also partnered with DoorDash for the day and will be waiving all delivery fees.

To claim your free fries, order a large fries between midday and 3 pm, and type in the code “FREEFRIES’ just before you checkout.

“At DoorDash, we know how much Aussies love Maccas’ Fries,” DoorDash Australia and New Zealand general manager, Puji Fernando, said.

“And so we thought what better way to celebrate International Fries Day than give our wonderful customers across the country free fries.”

But the celebration can only last so long, and the offer is only available to the first 15,000 orders.

“International Fries Day is all about celebrating our delicious fries that have captured the hearts and appetites of people around the globe,” said McDonald’s Australia marketing manager Tobi Fukushima.

“By partnering with DoorDash, we’re able to deliver our golden, perfectly crispy fries to the homes of our customers, making International Fries Day truly special.”