The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Maccas Brings Back Cheesy Range After Popular Demand

Maccas Brings Back Cheesy Range After Popular Demand

McDonald’s Australia has bought back some cheesy favourites in their revamped winter menu, with the Cheesy Chicken and Cheesy Beef burgers back for a limited time.

The classic cheesy burgers will be joined by a new addition, the Cheesy Angus, and feature a melting mozzarella cheese patty in the middle. 

Other returning winter warmers include Mozzarella Sticks with Tomato Chilli Jam, Raspberry & Custard Pie and Raspberry & Custard Pie McFlurry.

Liz Whitbread, Senior Brand Manager for McDonald’s Australia said, “Our winter menu is all about great tasting winter indulgence, and it doesn’t get much better than a cheesy twist on Macca’s iconic flavours.”

“Our last Cheesy range was a huge hit, so if the chilly season has kicked your cheese cravings into overdrive, make sure to head to your local Macca’s before it’s too late!” 

The new range will be available from August 2nd for a limited time.

Questions Raised Over Why ADF Taipan Helicopter Was Allowed In The Air After Problems Plague Military’s Fleet
NEXT STORY

Questions Raised Over Why ADF Taipan Helicopter Was Allowed In The Air After Problems Plague Military’s Fleet

Advertisement

Related Articles

Questions Raised Over Why ADF Taipan Helicopter Was Allowed In The Air After Problems Plague Military’s Fleet

Questions Raised Over Why ADF Taipan Helicopter Was Allowed In The Air After Problems Plague Military’s Fleet

Following the deadly ADF chopper crash that took the lives of four servicemen, there are now questions about the use of Taipan MRH90 helicopters after they were known to have design issues.
Baby Boomers ‘Blocked’ From Entering Competition For Rent And Mortgage Payments

Baby Boomers ‘Blocked’ From Entering Competition For Rent And Mortgage Payments

Koala, an Australian mattress company, has set up a competition that is designed to exclude ‘Baby Boomers’. Seems nasty, no? Wait until you find out the prize.
Passengers Warned Against Taking Fully Charged Devices On Flights As It Increases Fire Risk

Passengers Warned Against Taking Fully Charged Devices On Flights As It Increases Fire Risk

The United States Federal Aviation Administration has warned passengers against flying with devices that are completely charged as it increases the risk of fire in the cabin.
Grumpy Neighbour Accuses Couple Of Chopping Vegetables ‘Too Loudly’, Sparking Debate On The Internet

Grumpy Neighbour Accuses Couple Of Chopping Vegetables ‘Too Loudly’, Sparking Debate On The Internet

A couple has been left wondering if they’re in the wrong after their neighbour complained that they were “chopping tomatoes too loudly”.
Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin Has Announced His Retirement

Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin Has Announced His Retirement

One of the greatest AFL players of all time, Lance 'Buddy' Franklin, has announced his retirement following an injury sustained during the Sydney Swans’ win against Essendon on Saturday.