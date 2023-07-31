Maccas Brings Back Cheesy Range After Popular Demand

The classic cheesy burgers will be joined by a new addition, the Cheesy Angus, and feature a melting mozzarella cheese patty in the middle.

Other returning winter warmers include Mozzarella Sticks with Tomato Chilli Jam, Raspberry & Custard Pie and Raspberry & Custard Pie McFlurry.

Liz Whitbread, Senior Brand Manager for McDonald’s Australia said, “Our winter menu is all about great tasting winter indulgence, and it doesn’t get much better than a cheesy twist on Macca’s iconic flavours.”

“Our last Cheesy range was a huge hit, so if the chilly season has kicked your cheese cravings into overdrive, make sure to head to your local Macca’s before it’s too late!”

The new range will be available from August 2nd for a limited time.