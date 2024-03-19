Luxury Australian Island On Sale For Less Than A New Home In Sydney

Victor Island, on Queensland's Whitsundays coast, was listed for auction on Monday by Ray White Commercial for April 11 and was last year listed for $2.75 million.

While that is indeed rather pricey, houses in Sydney's eastern suburbs can fetch around the $9 million mark.

This is quite the saving. Especially if you don't mind the commute to work and would rather spend most of your time alone.

Noted in the listing, "The redeveloped island is eco-friendly and predominantly self-sufficient." Which is good for those of us who aren't up on our island maintenance skills.

There's more, though, and this is the bit that sells it to me; "It is improved by a newly renovated and stylish four-bedroom, two-bathroom house and a separate detached caretaker's cottage."

You get a house as well?! I thought I'd be shelling out all my money and living in a tent but you get a house — sorry, you get two houses?

The island also has a solar farm and a helipad, which is a relief, because I thought I'd have to leave my helicopter on the mainland and take my boat to the island like some sort of vagrant.