The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Luxury Australian Island On Sale For Less Than A New Home In Sydney

Luxury Australian Island On Sale For Less Than A New Home In Sydney

While that probably sounds absolutely outrageous, keep in mind that the Sydney home has parking and a pool, all the island offers you is 3 hectares and the ocean.

Victor Island, on Queensland's Whitsundays coast, was listed for auction on Monday by Ray White Commercial for April 11 and was last year listed for $2.75 million. 

While that is indeed rather pricey, houses in Sydney's eastern suburbs can fetch around the $9 million mark. 

This is quite the saving. Especially if you don't mind the commute to work and would rather spend most of your time alone. 

Noted in the listing, "The redeveloped island is eco-friendly and predominantly self-sufficient." Which is good for those of us who aren't up on our island maintenance skills. 

There's more, though, and this is the bit that sells it to me; "It is improved by a newly renovated and stylish four-bedroom, two-bathroom house and a separate detached caretaker's cottage." 

You get a house as well?! I thought I'd be shelling out all my money and living in a tent but you get a house — sorry, you get two houses?

The island also has a solar farm and a helipad, which is a relief, because I thought I'd have to leave my helicopter on the mainland and take my boat to the island like some sort of vagrant. 

Parents Discover Cute Detail About Bluey’s Parent’s Jobs
NEXT STORY

Parents Discover Cute Detail About Bluey’s Parent’s Jobs

Advertisement

Related Articles

Parents Discover Cute Detail About Bluey’s Parent’s Jobs

Parents Discover Cute Detail About Bluey’s Parent’s Jobs

Parents have just realised the cute and clever detail about the jobs of Bluey’s mum and dad, Chilli and Bandit.
Restaurant Offers Discount For Well Behaved Children

Restaurant Offers Discount For Well Behaved Children

A New York restaurant had divided diners by offering a controversial “well-behaved kids” discount.
Japan Uses 'Godzilla' In Traffic Safety Campaign

Japan Uses 'Godzilla' In Traffic Safety Campaign

A Japan-wide traffic safety campaign has kicked off in Tokyo, and it's going to monstrous lengths to make sure it’s successful.
Turns Out The ‘S’ On Superman’s Suit Does Not Stand For Superman

Turns Out The ‘S’ On Superman’s Suit Does Not Stand For Superman

You would be forgiven for thinking that the ‘S’ on Superman’s iconic suit would stand for Superman, but you would be surprised to learn that it does not mean that at all.
Resurfaced Sneaker Optical Illusion Has Angered The Internet

Resurfaced Sneaker Optical Illusion Has Angered The Internet

An image of a pair of sneakers has yet again fired up the internet as they debate whether the shoe is pink and white or turquoise and grey.