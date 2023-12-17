The Project

Luton Town Captain “Stable” After Suffering A Cardiac Arrest During Premier League Match

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer is “stable and currently undergoing further tests” after he collapsed during a Premier League match against Bournemouth.

The match at Dean Court was suspended in the 59th minute after Lockyer fell to the ground untouched. Medical staff rushed to the player, where he received medical treatment for a significant amount of time, and was taken from the field in a responsive state,

It was later confirmed by the club Lockyer had suffered a cardiac arrest.

“Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher,” Luton Town said.

“He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

“Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.”

It is the second time Lockyer has collapsed on the pitch this year. In May he collapsed with atrial fibrillation, and was cleared to play after undergoing heart surgery.

