Luna Takes Top Spot As Australia’s Most Popular Dog Name

Bupa Pet Insurance analysed the names of dogs registered for policies between January and September 2023 to come up with the list.

The top ten is made up of fairly traditional dog names, with Coco, Teddy and Bella coming in at the top end of the list.

Bupa also shared some of the more unusual names submitted, with a number of fur parents taking inspiration from their favourite films with names like Yoda, Thor, Tinkerbell, Woody and Buzz.

Some pet owners listened to their gut instinct, blessing their pooches with food oriented names like Bagel, Chilli, Oreo, Peanut, Whiskey and Brandy.

Forever a sporting nation, names honouring legendary athletes Pepe and Kobe Bryant were also notable submissions.

Bupa General Insurance General Manager Shannon Orbons said: “Just like some children’s names, some pet names can divide popular opinion.”

“Perhaps that’s why classic names continue to top the list, though the trend for more unique dog names continues to grow.”

“So, if you’re in your local off-leash park and you call out ‘Luna’ or ‘Daisy’, and some other friendly neighbourhood dogs run up to you, you’ll now know why.”

The Top 10 Dog Names: