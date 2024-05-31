The Project

'Luna' Takes Out The Top Spot For Australia's Most Popular Dog Name

A new report has revealed that 'Luna' is Australia's most popular dog name for 2024.

PetSure's annual Pet Health Monitor report has revealed the most popular dog names in Australia for 2024.

The annual report also reveals common pet health trends to help pet parents better understand the conditions and the associated costs.

"Pet names are a reflection of popular culture and wider trends. The convergence of pet and human names over recent years reminds us that increasingly, Australians consider their pets as members of the family," Jenny

Williams, chief marketing officer at PetSure told Nine Honey.

"Traditional 'dog names' like Scruffy, Spot and Socks are half as popular as they were in the early 2000s."

Most Popular Dog Names:

  1. Luna
  2. Daisy
  3. Teddy
  4. Milo
  5. Coco
  6. Charlie
  7. Frankie
  8. Ruby
  9. Archie
  10. Bella
