Luna Park Sydney To Undergo Huge Transformation With New Area To Open Before Christmas

The iconic Sydney theme park has unveiled its latest attraction Dream Circus, a world-first immersive experience with 360-degree projections set to open before Christmas.

The experience will take place inside the Big Top and feature surround sound and lighting, holograms and floor-to-ceiling LED screens. 

The 3000-square-metre Big Top has been remodelled to house what is being called a high-tech' Magic Box', which will be Australia's first locally developed, permanent immersive experience of this scale.

Dream Circus was created by a team of Sydney-based creative specialists and technicians, and will take audiences on a 45-minute narrative journey and is expected to attract 50,000 visitors in its first summer. 

"We are proud to build for Sydney one of the most technically advanced environments in the country. The result will be a venue without equal — capable of featuring the best immersive experiences, never-before-seen immersive live music and special events" said Luna Park Sydney CEO John Hughes.

"As a world-class amusement park we need to be more than rides, and expanding our depth of offering through world-class immersive experiences will mean that Sydneysiders won't have to travel the globe to experience these incredible environments." 

"We want to be a reliable, magical and affordable destination for all generations of Sydneysiders and visitors to our city."

Tickets for Dream Circus are available now on the Luna Park website and are selling for $35 for children and $45 for adults, or available from the ticket box office at Sydney's Immersive Big Top from December 22.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak And Elon Musk Meet At AI Safety Summit

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak And Elon Musk Meet At AI Safety Summit

Billionaire Elon Musk told UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that Artificial Intelligence will bring about a time when "no job is needed", during a sit down at the UK's inaugural AI Summit.
One Of Australia's Most Wanted Arrested In Turkiye

One Of Australia's Most Wanted Arrested In Turkiye

An Australian-raised criminal mastermind arrested in Turkiye might not be extradited, but federal police say they have disrupted the drug trade.
Statement From City Of Bunbury Council Regarding Music Used At Bricknell Memorial Music Shell

Statement From City Of Bunbury Council Regarding Music Used At Bricknell Memorial Music Shell

Music Switched Off At Graham Bricknell Memorial Music Shell
Woman Forgoes Traditional Baby Shower In Favour Of ‘Nesting Party’

Woman Forgoes Traditional Baby Shower In Favour Of ‘Nesting Party’

A mother who was expecting her third child made a decision to forgo the traditional baby shower and instead rallies her friends to put together a "nesting party".
Perfect Date To Put Christmas Tree Up Revealed As December 3rd

Perfect Date To Put Christmas Tree Up Revealed As December 3rd

With Christmas just over 7 weeks away, experts have revealed the perfect date to put your Christmas tree up is December 3rd.