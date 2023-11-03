Luna Park Sydney To Undergo Huge Transformation With New Area To Open Before Christmas

The experience will take place inside the Big Top and feature surround sound and lighting, holograms and floor-to-ceiling LED screens.

The 3000-square-metre Big Top has been remodelled to house what is being called a high-tech' Magic Box', which will be Australia's first locally developed, permanent immersive experience of this scale.

Dream Circus was created by a team of Sydney-based creative specialists and technicians, and will take audiences on a 45-minute narrative journey and is expected to attract 50,000 visitors in its first summer.

"We are proud to build for Sydney one of the most technically advanced environments in the country. The result will be a venue without equal — capable of featuring the best immersive experiences, never-before-seen immersive live music and special events" said Luna Park Sydney CEO John Hughes.

"As a world-class amusement park we need to be more than rides, and expanding our depth of offering through world-class immersive experiences will mean that Sydneysiders won't have to travel the globe to experience these incredible environments."

"We want to be a reliable, magical and affordable destination for all generations of Sydneysiders and visitors to our city."

Tickets for Dream Circus are available now on the Luna Park website and are selling for $35 for children and $45 for adults, or available from the ticket box office at Sydney's Immersive Big Top from December 22.