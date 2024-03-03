The Project

Luke Davies And Jesse Baird Honoured At Sydney's Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras

Among the usual revelry there was space to remember Luke Davies and Jesse Baird as Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras passed near an inner-city home that became a memorial.

The pair were allegedly murdered on February 19 at a terrace in Paddington, about one kilometre from Darlinghurst's Taylor Square, the focal point of the parade's march on Oxford Street on Saturday night.

The lead-up to the parade was a challenging week, Mardi Gras chief executive Gil Beckwith said.

"Obviously the loss of those two beautiful young men has been quite heartbreaking for so many in our community," she told ABC TV during the parade.

Marchers wore rainbow kangaroos on their shirts behind a float featuring Luke Davies' name on the nose cone of a Qantas plane in honour of the 29-year-old flight attendant.

Sydney Swans marked the deaths of Baird with black armbands for the 26-year-old AFL umpire as they marched up Oxford Street.

With AAP.

